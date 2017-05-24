EXPO 2017 opera events almost sold out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - If you love opera and will be in Astana this summer, hurry up! Almost all tickets to big opera events at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 have been sold out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at a press conference on Wednesday that La Scala and Operalia performances in Astana this summer have basically sold out.



"The world renowned La Scala Opera House will perform in Astana from September 1-10. The final stage of Operalia, the world opera competition, is set to be held in the Kazakh capital as well. 90% of tickets to both events have already been sold," Minister Mukhamediuly noted.



He also reminded of other events that will take place during the EXPO 2017 Astana theatergoers may get excited about.



"The first ever international theater festival dated to the 80th jubilee of Kazakhstani actor Asanali Ashimov will be held. Theaters from Russia, France, Japan and Baltic countries are expected to partake in the festival," Mukhamediuly added.