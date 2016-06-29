EXPO-2017: Over 5,000 tickets sold in 20 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 5,000 tickets for Astana EXPO-2017 exhibitions have been sold in 20 days, according to Deputy Chairman of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Erbol Shormanov.

"As you know, online selling of EXPO-2017 tickets was launched on June 10. To date, we have sold 5,204 tickets. Over 10% of them have been sold abroad," Shormanov said at a seminar in Astana.



"I am pleased to see that our tourism industry is interested in the EXPO and intends to buy more than 200,000 tickets after July 10 for resellers and tour operators," he noted.



According to him, NC Astana EXPO-2017 has signed over 30 agreements on cooperation with the major foreign tour operators. Local companies are also attracted to formation of a package of tourist services including visits to EXPO-2017. More than 50 contracts have been inked in 14 regions so far. Besides, the company is carrying out road shows in Russia's near-border regions.