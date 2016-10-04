EN
    12:59, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6

    EXPO 2017 pavilions to be handed over to participating countries in early November

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Total area of the Russian pavilion at the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will make 108 sq.m, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The Russian pavilion is located is a very good place, next to a large shopping mall. The total area of the pavilion is 108 sq.m.," Vice CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Yerbol Shormanov revealed at the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia in Astana on Tuesday.
    He stressed that EXPO is the event of a global scale that attracts millions of tourists.

    "All major construction works will be finished by late October. All pavilions will be handed over to the participating countries in early November," Yerbol Shormanov said.

    He noted that the 100m-tall facility called ‘Sphere' will be the landmark of the exhibition. It will consist of eight levels where the top level will be dedicated to Astana as the city of future and other levels - to different types of energy.

    According to Shormanov, over five million tourists are expected to visit the exhibition. A recently conducted research shows that 85% of guests of the EXPO 2017 will be Kazakhstanis and 15% - tourists from abroad.

