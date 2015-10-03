EXPO-2017 presentation held at «All Russia» 15th International Media Festival

DAGOMYS. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev, who is also EXPO-2017 Commissioner, took part in opening ceremony of the Day of Kazakhstan held in Dagomys micro-district of Russia's Sochi today.

As reported earlier, October 3 was announced the Day of Kazakhstan at "All Russia" 15h International Media Festival. "I am pleased to meet the participants of "All Russia" 15h International Media Festival. I would like to thank the Russian Union of Journalists for warm welcome and organization of the Day of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of such a large-scale event which is of great importance for the development of bilateral relations between our countries," Zhoshybayev said welcoming the participants of the festival. "Being a leading strategic partner Russia holds a special place in Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities. Due to intensive cooperation between the heads of our countries and governments, Kazakh-Russian bilateral relations are based today on an enormous regulatory-legal framework," he noted. Zhoshybayev emphasized the importance and the role of the oncoming Astana EXPO-2017 in light of the global climate problems and threats and invited Russian business structures and scientists to join the EXPO-2017.