Expo 2017 presented in Hannover Messe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Economic forum "Astana Expo - Innovative Breakthrough of Kazakhstan" has been held as a part of Hannover Messe-2017 international industrial fair, primeminister.kz reports.

Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov told the German audience about the socioeconomic and political reforms in Kazakhstan in the light of the 25th Anniversary of Kazakh-German diplomatic relations.

The visitors saw a presentation of Expo 2017 and Astana International Finance Centre.

During the fair Kazakh representatives held a number of meetings with the participating companies of Germany. In particular, KUKA Robotics Corporation negotiated with them on building investment and technological bilateral cooperation.

As a reminder, Draft National Investment Strategy consistent with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development recommendations was finalized in Kazakhstan. National Company "Kazakh Invest" established in this March serves as a unified operator and guides business projects for the whole implementation period.

Recently, the draft was presented to foreign investors and diplomatic corps in Kazakh Government attended by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

We informed earlier that Kazakh Invest will act as a 'single negotiator" with target multinational corporations and large investors on behalf of Kazakh Government. Therefore, it will mainly function to provide a foreign investor with full-fledged assistance ranging from generating ideas to establishing production facilities in Kazakhstan and further export, that is to say supporting an investment project during the whole period of its implementation.