ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation from Kazakhstan takes part in the work of the 6th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and in the 9th session of the World Future Energy Summit that are held within the framework of the work of the week of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the main tasks of the summit scheduled to be held till January 21 are discussion of the ways of energy transformation of the world and development of common decisions on formation of the future energy.

As deputy head of the secretariat of the EXPO-2017 commissioner Azamat Abdrakhimov told, the main purpose of Kazakhstan's participation in such events is demonstration of the transition of the country to the green economy and the theme of the EXPO "Future Energy", which is similar to the theme of the summit in Abu Dhabi. A. Abdrakhimov also called the summit a good platform for attracting international participants and potential partners in the sphere of renewable energy sources to Astana.

The delegation held bilateral talks with Executive Director of the IRENA Mohamed El-Farnawany, the Vice President of the Organization Committee of "Dubai EXPO-2020", the Deputy Director General of the National Media Council of the UAE and ministers of energy from several world countries.

Such issues as the state of the cooperation between the sides, participation of representatives of the international organization in the work of the 2nd meeting of the international participants of the EXPO-2017, which is scheduled to be held on February 24-25 in Astana, were discussed at the meeting with Mohamed El-Farnawany. He also informed about the approval of his candidacy for the post of the Commissioner of the IRENA for the EXPO-2017 and noted the relevance of the theme "Future Energy".

Besides, at the other meeting the Kazakhstan delegation also discussed an opportunity of signing a memorandum on cooperation between "Astana EXPO-2017" Company and the Supreme Committee of "DUBAI EXPO-2020" for permanent exchange of information and synchronization of the work before the exhibitions.

At the meeting with commissioner of the national section of the UAE at the EXPO-2017 and Deputy General Director of the National Media Council Salem Al Ameri, the sides discussed the technical issues of location of the pavilion of the UAE, its contents and participation of Asian companies. S. Al Ameri also confirmed his participation in the second meeting of the international participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana.