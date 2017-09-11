EXPO-2017 sees about 4 mln visits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM About 4 million people visited the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. This figure was announced by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the closing ceremony of the exhibition last night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"About 4 million people visited the world exhibition EXPO-2017, two-thirds of them are young people and schoolchildren. EXPO-town saw about 40-50 thousand visits a day," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also added that over one million people watched the exhibition in 180 countries.

"I want to also note that every sixth visitor was a foreigner," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

According to the President, the most popular pavilion of the exhibition was Kazakhstan's Nur-Alem sphere. Since the beginning of the exhibition, it was visited by $ 1.3 million people. In conclusion, the Head of State stressed that, in general, the exhibition has raised the country's prestige in the international arena.