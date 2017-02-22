EXPO 2017: Thailand to present renewable energy from agricultural wastes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, at the 3rd meeting of the EXPO 2017 International Participants, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Kazakhstan Nat Pinyowattanacheep unveiled what his country is planning to present at the exhibition.

“You know that Thailand is an agricultural country. We would like to show the renewable energy sources received from utilization of agricultural wastes,” the Thai Diplomat said.

According to him, his country manufactures up to 80mln tonnes of agricultural products annually.

“3% of these products can be recycled into renewable energy sources. Our pavilion will consist of three zones. The first one will be devoted to Thailand and its wealth. The second area will inform the visitors about the history of energy. And the third zone will serve as a laboratory where the energy of future will be generated,” he said.