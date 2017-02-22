EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 22 February 2017 | GMT +6

    EXPO 2017: Thailand to present renewable energy from agricultural wastes

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, at the 3rd meeting of the EXPO 2017 International Participants, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Kazakhstan Nat Pinyowattanacheep unveiled what his country is planning to present at the exhibition.    

    “You know that Thailand is an agricultural country. We would like to show the renewable energy sources received from utilization of agricultural wastes,” the Thai Diplomat said.

    According to him, his country manufactures up to 80mln tonnes of  agricultural products annually.

     

    “3% of these products can be recycled into renewable energy sources. Our pavilion will consist of three zones. The first one will be devoted to Thailand and its wealth. The second area will inform the visitors about the history of energy. And the third zone will  serve as a laboratory where the energy of future will be generated,” he said. 

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!