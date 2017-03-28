EXPO-2017: Ticket Offices open all over Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Official EXPO-2017 Ticket Offices are now opened in all regional centers of Kazakhstan, as well as in Almaty and Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Currently we have ticket sales points in 15 stores of largest retailer Marwin - Meloman and almost 1000 in branches of Kazpost. This week we will start tickets sales in all 220 railway ticket offices throughout the country", said Daulet Yerkimbaev, the Director of the Commercialization Department of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" during a briefing.

It should be reminded, that ticket costs vary from 4 to 8 thousand tenge. They can be bought online and at the official ticket offices. Certain categories of Kazakhstanis will get free tickets. And the most expensive - limited souvenir ticket costs 20 thousand tenge.

The national company has also launched sales in 7 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg. In total, there are 45 sales points in Russia.

"We won't stop and will open more points in Russia (...) We have plans to open ticket offices in other countries. We are working in this direction. However I should note that tickets are available on our website without any restrictions on the region", Mr. Yerkimbayev added.

Over 670,000 tickets have been sold to the date. 13 percent were purchased by foreigners.

"We are already ahead of the plan (...) We expected that 15 of visitors will be coming from other countries", he said.