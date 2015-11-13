EXPO-2017 to be part of implementation of «Green Bridge» partnership program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will be a practical example of implementation of "Green Bridge" partnership program, representative of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Aigul Mukei told at the international conference titled "Green bridge - platform of partnership for advanced practices and innovations".

"The international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will be a part of the implementation of "Green Bridge" partnership program and allow to contribute to addressing of global problems. We hope for it and I think we will be able to do it together," A. Mukei told.

She stressed that the EXPO-2017 would be held in unique time for the humanity. "There are a lot of breakthrough green innovations and we are heading towards the new era. The EXPO-2017 is a new chance for the mankind to join the efforts for scientific and technical and industrial cooperation, solution of global problems related to the climate change, ensuring the access to energy for everyone," A. Mukai said.