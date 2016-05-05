EXPO-2017 to become important impetus for development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Bakytkozha Izmukhambetov held a meeting with Senate Speaker of Poland Satanislaw Karchewski in the Majilis today.

The interlocutors discussed the relevant issues of development of the Kazakh-Polish cooperation stressing the fact that the countries were important political, economic and trade partners, the press service of the Majilis informed.

It was noted that the volume of the external trade turnover between the two countries made over USD 1 billion in 2015, and 70% of all the external trade turnover of Poland with Central Asian countries falls at Kazakhstan. The sides also expressed their confidence that the potential of the two countries was much higher.

"Kazakhstan and Poland are transit states, therefore we have to better use the opportunities for increasing the volume of transportation of goods delivered to Western Europe and Asia," B. Izmukhambetov said.

As S. Karchewski noted, the important impetus for development of bilateral relations will be Poland's participation in the EXPO-2017 and cooperation between the regions.

B. Izmumbetov and S. Karchewski also expressed their hope for soon ratification of the agreement on expanded partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.