EXPO 2017 to have huge impact on Kazakhstan's image - Minister Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session focusing on the preparations and holding of the exhibition with the participation of CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev and heads of central Kazakhstani mass media has been held at the office of the company today, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

At the session, Mr. Yessimov noted it is crucial to ensure great promotion of the upcoming exhibition in accordance with the task set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev back in July 2015.



He emphasized that utmost attention should be paid to explaining historical importance of the forthcoming exhibition in Astana and importance of holding such event in terms of enhancing Kazakhstan's global stature.







The session also concentrated on professional coverage of the EXPO 2017 by mass media.



"We do realize the significance of the upcoming event that will have a huge impact on Kazakhstan's image in the nearest future," Dauren Abayev said.



Participants of the session came to a conclusion that a comprehensive program on promotion of the exhibition should be updated and meet the interests of regular Kazakhstanis.







JSC "NC "Astana "EXPO 2017" was established on January 2013 in order to prepare and hold the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017".