EXPO-2017 to open new opportunities for Japan-Kazakhstan cooperation - Ambassador Kawabata

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay an official visit to Japan on November 6-9. Kazinform correspondent talked about the details of the upcoming negotiations of the Kazakh President with Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an exclusive interview with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata.

Can you tell us about the details of the upcoming bilateral negotiations at the highest level?



During the visit the sides will discuss the issues related to stepping up the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of security, energy resources, logistics, development of trade and investments as well as regional interaction within the framework of "Central Asia+Japan" dialogue.



Consultations on international agenda, including nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, are also planned.



The sides are also expected to sign a number of documents of intergovernmental and business character. The Kazakh-Japanese Economic Forum is scheduled to be held within the framework of the visit.



Did Shinzo Abe's last year visit to Kazakhstan boost cooperation between the two nations?



The leaders of the two countries signed the joint statement on the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington in April.



In August, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Motome Takisawa participated in the International conference "Building a world without nuclear weapons" in Astana dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.



Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan Hemeki Miyauchi led the Japanese delegation that attended the conference on issues of high-quality infrastructure in Astana in November 2015.



Close cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries develops steadily as well. This year officials of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan completed internships in Japan.



What about bilateral cooperation in the development of peaceful nuclear energy?



As the countries that suffered most from nuclear weapons, Japan and Kazakhstan cooperate in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and build the world without nuclear weapons. I hope that in future we will be able to strengthen cooperation in the sphere of peaceful use of atomic energy.



Japan believes it is its duty to share with the international community the experience and lessons it learned from Fukushima disaster and continue to contribute to strengthening of international nuclear security.



The Agreement between Japan and Kazakhstan for cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy entered into force in 2011. If Kazakhstan plans to build atomic electric power stations in the future, Japan is interested in helping with the A-plant design and construction.



What the Japan's pavilion at the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" is going to be like?



In general, the concept of Japanese pavilions at all international exhibitions is developed by the Government of Japan and traditionally showcases Japan's efforts in solution of global challenges.



Video and musical materials made by young Japanese authors dedicated to the main theme "The Future Energy" will be presented during the EXPO 2017 in Astana. I hope that this event will serve as another chance for Japan and Kazakhstan to boost their relations in business sector.



Are Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises interested in Kazakhstan?



Presently, Japanese business in Kazakhstan is mainly represented by large companies in the sphere of natural resources development, transportation and logistics and companies selling cars. The Japanese Companies Association that includes 20 Japanese enterprises functions in Kazakhstan. Currently, it doesn't feature any small and medium-sized enterprises.



There is a great deal of examples that prove that Japanese business circles are interested in Kazakhstan as a new sales market. For instance, one of the companies from the northern region of Japan - Hokkaido island - is keen to cooperation with your country in the sphere of infrastructure construction, production of construction materials and food products fitted to customers in northern regions of Kazakhstan.



How does Kazakh-Japanese cultural and humanitarian cooperation develop?



Delegations of judo and kendo practitioners paid a visit to Kazakhstan recently. We are planning to hold the Days of Japanese Culture in Almaty city this month.



As for the Kazakh side, the Astana Ballet performances were a huge hit in Tokyo this October.



About 160 Japanese athletes will compete in the forthcoming 2017 Winter Universiade that will kick off in Almaty in January 2017.



Additionally, eminent Japanese scientists are likely to participate in the EXPO 2017 in Astana.



Japan and Kazakhstan also continue to cooperate in terms of inclusion of Kazakhstani archeological sites into the UNESCO World Heritage List.



On what aspects do you plan to focus during your tenure as the Ambassador of Japan in Kazakhstan?



This is my first stint as the ambassador of Japan in Central Asia. I hope that during my mission I will be able to visit as many cities and meet as many people as possible. I will use my best endeavors to develop relations between the two countries.



I intend to strengthen political dialogue, boost inter-parliamentary contacts, develop trade and investment cooperation and step up cultural and humanitarian exchange.



I would also like to contribute to the launch of direct flight between Japan and Kazakhstan.



2017 is going to be historically important for both countries as we will mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Kazakhstan and the EXPO 2017 exhibition will be unveiled in Astana. I am honored to serve as the Ambassador of Japan during this period.



