Expo 2017 to solve environmental issues - Tajik students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tajik students were told about the upcoming Expo 2017 international exhibition, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakh Embassy press-service.

"Tajik Association of Friendship and Cultural Ties to foreign countries held a meeting that promotes Expo 2017 attended by Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov and Dushanbe universities students", says the report.

During the meeting the organizers told the students about the upcoming exhibition, showed a video, gave out tee-shorts with Expo 2017 logo and presentation materials.

"As for the students they noted that the theme ‘Future Energy' Kazakhstan selected for Expo 2017 in Astana is close and topical for Tajikistan possessing enormous water-power reserves. Tajik youth thanked the Ambassador for the presentation and expressed their confidence that Kazakhstan will hold Expo 2017 at high level. In their view this event will help to solve environmental challenges all over the world including our region", the press service said.