EXPO-2017: Turkey presents innovative glass

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey has showcased a 'super' glass at the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.



In its EXPO pavilion, Turkey has also presented various models of windmills it uses in agriculture. Another interesting concept, that Turkey has presented in Astana is a glass that holds both heat and cold. Visitors can test its properties by walking along the corridor between two pieces of such glass, where you can feel hot air being held between the panes. According to the organizers, this glass reduces light penetration by 40 percent and heat by 50 percent, opening prospects for its use in many areas. The product also provides a high level of noise reduction.

The opening ceremony of Turkey's pavilion was attended by the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and Deputy Minister of Economy of Turkey, the Commissioner of the National Section of Turkey Mr. Taryk Sonmez.



"The friendly relations between our countries last for many years. The fraternal people of Turkey were among the first to respond to Kazakhstan's call for recognition of our country's independence. The high level of relations between the two states is growing. And our trade turnover in 2016 amounted to $1.5 billion. Today, 1,800 companies with Turkish participation work in our country. They operate in various areas of business," said Mr. Kassymbek.



"The grandiose EXPO exhibition calls for friendship between our peoples. To date, Turkey has participated in 34 such exhibitions. And this year, as part of participation in EXPO-2017, we decided to select "sustainable energy" as our pavilion's theme," said Taryk Sonmez.

The ceremony was preceded by an impressive colorful performance of a Turkish national ensemble.

The 1,000 square meters Turkish pavilion is located next to Thailand's, Jordan's, and Azerbaijan's pavilions.

Turkey is actively developing a regional energy strategy and wants to strengthen the energy corridors between the North and the South.