EXPO 2017 venues' construction goes on schedule - Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of the EXPO 2017 venues in Astana goes on schedule, according to CEO of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

Almost 85% of all construction works have been done so far, he said.



More than 13,700 people and 560 vehicles are involved in construction works, he added.



As earlier reported, 103 countries and 17 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in EXPO 2017.



The company works presently on international promotion of the exhibition for which major international platforms and mass media are attracted.



"The total reach on events and media has made 221 mln people now. We expect to raise this figure to 500 mln people by the year end," Yessimov noted.