    15:02, 25 August 2017 | GMT +6

    EXPO-2017 welcomes three-millionth visitor

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana EXPO-2017 has welcomed its three-millionth visitor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A 39-year-old Moscow resident Yuri Shurygin is the executive director of the Eurasian Association of Small and Medium-sized Exporters. He is in Astana with a large delegation from the Vladimir Region for business.

    CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov personally greeted the three-millionth visitor and presented him a gift from the organizers.

    Mr. Yessimov noted that it is not a coincidence that the three-millionth visitor of the exhibition is a Russian citizen since the majority of the EXPO-2017 foreign visitors come from Kazakhstan's northern neighbor.

     

