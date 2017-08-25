EXPO-2017 welcomes three-millionth visitor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana EXPO-2017 has welcomed its three-millionth visitor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 39-year-old Moscow resident Yuri Shurygin is the executive director of the Eurasian Association of Small and Medium-sized Exporters. He is in Astana with a large delegation from the Vladimir Region for business.

CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov personally greeted the three-millionth visitor and presented him a gift from the organizers.

Mr. Yessimov noted that it is not a coincidence that the three-millionth visitor of the exhibition is a Russian citizen since the majority of the EXPO-2017 foreign visitors come from Kazakhstan's northern neighbor.