Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week to galvanise global action to protect our planet

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - A line-up of experts, change-makers and industry leaders will join forces with Expo 2020 Dubai for Expo’s Climate and Biodiversity Week, taking audiences on a virtual journey towards urgent, decisive action on climate change and preserving biodiversity, WAM reports.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens on 1st October 2021, aims to provide a global forum for discussion, collaboration and agreement on some of the biggest challenges facing humanity, and Climate and Biodiversity Week is the second in a series of weeks where policymakers, experts, Expo participants and the public are able to come together ahead of the global mega-event to explore these challenges and discuss ideas that can be developed at Expo 2020.

Hosted by Expo 2020 and delivered in collaboration with Expo’s Premier Global Trade Partner DP World, the digital Climate and Biodiversity Week will take place on 20-21 October 2020, featuring keynote remarks from Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The notable guest list includes Razan Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi; Sir Tim Smit KBE, Co-Founder of the Eden Project; and Paula J. Ehrlich, President and CEO of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

Climate and Biodiversity Week follows the announcement earlier this month of Expo 2020 and DP World becoming a Global Alliance Founding Partner of The Earthshot Prize. The huge global environment initiative – the most ambitious environmental prize in history – was founded by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and established by Prince William. It seeks to incentivise action to repair our planet and improve life on Earth for generations to come.

Al Hashemy said, «Humanity’s success in overcoming climate change and biodiversity loss – which collectively pose an existential threat to life on our delicate planet – depends on the world coming together. Expo 2020 is inviting the most inspiring and ambitious minds from around the world to collaborate on how we can tackle two of our most urgent global challenges for the sake of nature and humanity.»

Featuring Q&A sessions and panel discussions, Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week is the second in a series of events – launched earlier this month with Space Week – that will shape the thought-provoking content and conversations taking place during Expo 2020.

It will bring together numerous members of the Expo family, including Expo 2020’s participating nations, Official Partners and the general public, who can find out more at expo2020dubai.com/en/expo-talks/climate-week Climate and Biodiversity Week is one of 10 thematic weeks that will also be held during the six months of the Expo to explore collaborative solutions to key pressing issues, including Global Goals; Knowledge and Learning; Space; and Water. These theme weeks further underline Expo 2020’s commitment to encouraging collaboration and cooperation to resolve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region – will run from 1st October 2021 until 31st March 2022.