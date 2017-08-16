Expo 2020 Dubai seeks firms for merchandise that inspire lasting memories

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - From custom caps and cufflinks to tailor-made towels and teapots, Expo 2020 Dubai is looking for manufacturers in the Gulf for two important merchandising categories apparel and homeware.

The Expo team seeks producers, from international brands to artisan producers, of goods, which will be offered to millions of visitors from around the world as official Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise.



The apparel category includes T-shirts, trainers, headwear, cufflinks, and ties, while homeware includes dinnerware, china, bedding and towels, chairs, and lighting.



In particular, the team wants to hear from vendors and retailers, large and small, who can create authentic, local items that help ensure the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region captures the essence of this part of the world, WAM reports.



According to research by Dubai Chamber last year, the market for apparel and footwear in Dubai alone was estimated to be worth AED47 billion (USD$12.8 billion), registering 5.5 percent annual growth in sales since 2010.



Expo 2020 Dubai offers vendors a platform to grow their existing business with new opportunities through a network of partners and affiliates and the many millions from around the world who will visit the destination from October 2020 to April 2021.



Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive Director, Bureau Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Expo 2020 Dubai offers a unique platform for producers to showcase their products in one of the most exciting markets in the world. One of the great things about hosting a World Expo is that it also attracts visitors who may never have been to the region before.



"This combination makes Expo 2020 Dubai an unmissable opportunity for manufacturers, both large and small, of apparel and homeware to reach new markets."



Through its licencing programme, Expo 2020 Dubai will accept tenders for more than 5,000 products in total. The tender process is online and open to businesses of any size from anywhere in the world. The initial stage for companies to register their interest is now open and closes on 31st August, 2017.



"We want to ensure that merchandise at the first World Expo in the MEASA region reflects our heritage. We believe SMEs, such as local artisan producers of apparel and homeware items in the UAE and the GCC, are vital in helping us achieve this goal and we want to give them the chance to share a global platform with international brands, showcasing their unique products. The experience and exposure they will gain from being part of the Expo will play a key part in developing the SME sector in the region," Al-Ali added.