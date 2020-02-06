Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee held 1st meeting

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The first meeting of the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee, charged with representing the interests of all international participants and ensuring an exceptional event, was held at the Expo site on Wednesday, WAM reported.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State of International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Bureau; Dimitri Kerkentzes, recently-elected Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions, BIE; and Manuel Salchli, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Steering Committee and Commissioner General of Switzerland at Expo 2020.

The committee, which will convene regularly in the run-up to Expo 2020 and during the six-month event, comprises Commissioner Generals from 34 countries and represents all 192 participating nations.

Sheikh Nahyan said: «The committee strengthens the bond between Expo 2020 and international participants and unites us in our goal of ensuring that the next World Expo is not only a spectacular event, but also a solid platform for global cooperation upon which future generations will thrive.

«Together, we will promote a culture of tolerance – connecting minds and creating the future – as we celebrate our achievements, nurture creative ideas and embrace best practices to help us find solutions to globally-shared challenges and create a more prosperous and sustainable world for everyone, without exception.«

Salchli said: «The Steering Committee represents all 192 participating countries and is dedicated to supporting every nation in their efforts to showcase the best of their cultures, innovations and ideas. Working collaboratively, we will ensure that Expo 2020 Dubai will be The World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement and an unmissable event for millions of visitors.«

Formed according to conventions of the Bureau International des Expositions, the governing body for World Expos, the committee was elected at the November 2019 International Participants Meeting in Dubai and reflects the diversity of Expo 2020 participants from around the world.

Kerkentzes said: «For almost 170 years, World Expos have brought nations, organisations and individuals together to address the most pressing issues of their time. Expo 2020 is set to be one of the most international and inclusive World Expos in our history. The Steering Committee for Expo 2020 Dubai, gathering nations from around the world, will play a key role in ensuring that all countries play their part in creating a better future for us all.»

The elected Commissioner Generals come from Afghanistan; Algeria; Angola; Argentina; Bahamas; China; Colombia; Comoros; Czech Republic; East Timor; Egypt; Finland; France; Gabon; Grenada; Italy; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Lesotho; Lithuania; Marshall Islands; Mauritania; Mozambique; Netherlands; New Zealand; Paraguay; Samoa; Senegal; Serbia; Switzerland; UAE; and UK.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region and the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, runs from 20 October 2020 until 10 April 2021, under the theme ''Connecting Minds, Creating the Future''.