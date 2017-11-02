Expo 2020 Dubai, UNIDO to work together and support delivery of Sustainable Development Goals

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Expo 2020 Dubai is set to work with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, to promote entrepreneurship and investment around the world to help realise the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on Wednesday that will lead them to work together on some of the targets for 2030 by exploring initiatives such as sharing knowledge and thought leadership as well as by co-hosting events.



The SDGs were agreed by the UN in 2015 and aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. Each goal has specific targets to be achieved by 2030, such as eradicating extreme poverty or reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by a third, WAM reports.



The signing was attended by Hiroshi Kuniyoshi, Deputy to the Director-General of UNIDO, and Manal AlBayat, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Integration at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Miroslav Lajcak, the President of the UN General Assembly.



Commenting on the agreement, AlBayat said, "Expo 2020 Dubai is committed to supporting the SDGs, which are fully aligned with our own theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' as well as our sub-themes of ‘Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.' "So, we welcome the chance to work with UNIDO. Together we can harness the global platform of Expo 2020 Dubai to bring countries, organisations, corporations and educational institutions together to tackle these pressing issues."



Kuniyoshi said that UNIDO is determined to help facilitate the success of the SDGs around the world. "Our mandate is to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development to achieve shared prosperity and environmental sustainability around the world, a mission that is enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goal No. 9, ‘Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.' "Expo 2020 Dubai is following a similar path as it looks to bring the world together to create a brighter future for all. This is why we are delighted to have signed this MoU and look forward to working closely together," he added.



"This partnership proves that the private sector can make significant contributions toward inclusive and sustainable development. I also welcome the parties' intention to share knowledge around investment and entrepreneurship for development to achieve the SDGs," Lajcak said.



The Expo runs for six months from 20th October, 2020, and is expected to attract 25 million visitors.