Expo 2020 Dubai visits cross 10 million

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers continue to rise, reaching 10,188,769 visits as of 18th January, while Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation passed the 65 million mark.

The visitors were attracted by the first Global Goals Week to be held outside of New York and a star-studded K-pop concert – all underpinned by confidence in the event’s robust safety measures, WAM reports.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Theme Weeks are proving popular thanks to a range of compelling forums, panel discussions and exciting on-site activations.

Spearheading a major call to action, Global Goals Week runs until 22nd January, in association with the United Nations, to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The goals recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth while tackling climate change and preserving oceans and forests.

Global leaders, policy-makers, business leaders and key players from the World’s To-Do List campaign are connecting during the week to work towards achieving the targets, while visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are also being encouraged to share their own personal to-do lists to drive positive change.

People of all ages can get involved as art, dance, quizzes and light festivals are taking place across the site to raise awareness and inspire everyone to become change-makers. They are also invited to join the Expo 2020 Walk for Climate Action, with Michael Haddad, UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Climate Action, on 21st January.

Running enthusiasts will also get another opportunity to run around the iconic site. Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2 will take place on Saturday, 22nd January, with participants getting to choose from three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km.

Health and safety remain a priority, with stringent rules across the site. On-site measures include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers. All Expo visitors ages 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31st March, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a brighter, better future for everyone.