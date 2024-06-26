Expo City Dubai to host 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum

Expo City Dubai has been named as host of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) & Mayors’ Forum – one of the world’s largest and most diverse convening of mayors, city and business leaders which will be held in the Middle East for the first time, WAM reports.

The event, which will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 27th to 29th October 2025, was the subject of bidding from cities across the Asia Pacific region. Linking the Middle East, Africa and South Asia with the wider Asia Pacific region, the event will attract a global network of those at the very forefront of shaping cities for the future and will focus on creating business and investment opportunities in sustainable growth and urbanisation.

An initiative of Brisbane City Council, delivered by Expo City Dubai and with programme and event advisory from Expo Dubai Group, the 2025APCS will welcome mayors, city leaders, policymakers, business leaders, startups, young professionals, leading academics, and industry professionals from around the world.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said, “Expo City Dubai is proud to have been selected from a competitive bid of global cities to host the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit. A unique place to work and live, close to the new Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Exhibition Centre, we are a hub for city and business leaders interested in collaborating for sustainable growth.

“We draw upon a decade of key insights and lived experience, from the successful World Exhibition that was Expo 2020 Dubai, delivered with 192 nations, to hosting COP28, to our urban development journey that has seen us transform into a city of opportunity and knowledge creation and exchange.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Committed to global progress in sustainable economic growth, integrated urban planning, effective climate action as well as smart infrastructure, Dubai is excited and honoured to host the 2025APCS.

“Cities are catalysts for investment, community wellbeing and the productive exchange of ideas, and we are embracing innovative solutions to make cities more liveable, efficient, and resilient. In this way, Expo City Dubai is playing an essential role in the advancement of future cities in the region and far beyond. The Dubai Exhibition Centre will make a natural hub for leaders looking to connect, collaborate and drive positive and responsible growth for generations to come.”

Running for 28 years, APCS boasts an alumnus of over 600 cities and is widely regarded as a hallmark event for the Asia Pacific region, powering economic growth and deeper collaboration across cities. Established by Brisbane City Council in 1996, APCS is hosted biennially between Brisbane and an international location. Previous international hosts include Seattle (2001), Chongqing (2005), Incheon (2009), Kaohsiung (2013) and Daejeon (2017).

The 2023APCS in Brisbane Australia saw AUD 2.3 billion (approximately AED 5.6 billion) of immediate city projects presented to delegates for consideration, attracted more than 1,000 delegates from 171 cities, including 118 mayors and deputy mayors and 140 young professionals, and featured 180 speakers and 78 exhibitors across three days.

Krista Adams, Deputy Mayor of Brisbane City, said, “The award-winning Asia Pacific Cities Summit is one of the largest and most diverse gatherings of industry leaders in the world and we couldn’t be prouder that it started in Brisbane. With Dubai less than eight hours flying time for more than two thirds of the world’s population, it’s the perfect place to expand the reach of this industry leading event and connect Brisbane with the world. We are thrilled to bring this homegrown event to a global stage and continue to create opportunities for our economy to get even better.”

The 2025 edition builds on Expo City’s inaugural Sustainable Cities in Action Forum 2024, which shared innovations and solutions and explored ways to catalyse positive urban development across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Expo City Dubai has further hosted global events including Expo 2020 Dubai and the largest-ever climate action conference, the United Nations 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in 2023.