EXPO confirms final count: 115 countries, 22 intl organizations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazakhstan's National EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev, the organizers can confirm the participation of 115 countries and 22 international in the forthcoming exhibition.

"We planned to attract 100 countries and 10 international organizations but managed to reach 115 states and 22 international organizations," he told Astana Times .

Mr. Zhoshybayev noted that the EXPO's theme, "Future Energy" has drawn the attention of the whole international community.

Akim of Astana, Asset Issekeshev, said with several new hotels for 35,000 guests, residence halls for 40,000 students, an improved transportation system and a new mega-terminal at Astana International, the city is ready for the influx of visitors, estimated to amount at between 2 million and 5 million.

"All the services of the city are working in an amplified mode. In general, the city is ready to receive and accommodate more than 2 million tourists from within Kazakhstan and abroad," Mr. Issekeshev said.

It should be noted that as of January 1, Kazakhstan has introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and EU countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, and Monaco, allowing up to 30 days stay in the country without visas.

"One of the outcomes is that Kazakhstan and EXPO 2017 were for the first time included into the top 52 places to visit in 2017 by the New York Times and the top 17 places by Huffington Post," added Mr. Zhoshybayev.