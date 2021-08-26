Expo dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk testing site closure unveiled

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Well-known artist and activist of anti-nuclear movement Karipbek Kuyukov opened an exhibition, dated to the closure of the Semipalatinsk testing site, in the Karaganda Friendship House.

Besides, a roundtable themed Nuclear-weapon-free Kazakhstan – the country of peace and accord was held online with participation of public figures, scientists, activists of ethnic groups, and Zhangyru Joly youth movement.

As stated there, this year Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of Independence which coincides with the 30th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk testing site. On August 29 Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev declared the testing site closed celebrating Kazakhstan as a peaceful country.

August 29 is a special date not only for Kazakhstan but also for the whole anti-nuclear community. The first tests in Semipalatinsk were conducted on August 29, 1949. 42 years later on August 29 the testing ground was shut down by the decree of President of Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev. Since 2010 it is observed as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.