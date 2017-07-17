EXPO demonstrates Kazakhstan's visionary leadership - Speaker of Singapore Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Madam Halimah Yacob who attended the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana shared her thoughts on Kazakhstan and the Singapore Pavilion, Kazinform has learnt from the official Facebook page of the Singapore Pavilion.

What was your first impression of Kazakhstan?



This is my first visit to Kazakhstan. I was struck by the country's impressive strides in its quarter century as an independent country, while retaining its cultural identity. The EXPO, in particular, demonstrates Kazakhstan's visionary leadership and I am confident that Kazakhstan is on its way to fulfilling its aspiration of becoming one of the top 30 developed countries by 2050.

What were your thoughts while touring the Singapore Pavilion? Is there a particular zone which you enjoyed the most?

As I toured the Pavilion, I considered how Singapore and Kazakhstan can work together and inspire new ideas for the future. I am also proud to see a slice of Singapore, here at Astana. My favourite section is Zone 3, showcasing the 10 big innovative ideas which Singapore has adopted to overcome its energy sustainability challenges.

Singapore and Kazakhstan enjoy a longstanding friendship. How can we continue to grow and develop this friendship and deepen our economic ties?

Singapore and Kazakhstan enjoy an excellent relationship which started some years ago on the basis of the close ties and friendship between our founding PM the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and President Nazarbayev. Moving forward, both countries can utilise our strategic locations as hubs in Central Asia and Southeast Asia respectively to bring the two regions closer. We look forward to signing a Bilateral Investment Treaty with Kazakhstan and to commence talks on a Free Trade Agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union soon. These will spur deeper economic ties and bring about mutual benefits for both Kazakhstan and Singapore.