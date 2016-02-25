EXPO in Astana will be better than in Milan - Loscertales

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the International Exhibition Bureau Vincent Loscertales thinks that the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will be more successful than in Milan, he told it at the CCS press conference.

"The EXPO-2015 in Milan is considered to be successful. The Italian Government used the event to establish new international contacts. In regard to Astana, I think that the EXPO-2017 can be more successful despite the fact that the scale of the event is different. First of all, it is the theme of the exhibition - "Future Energy". We are living in the world where the problems of energy and preserving of our environment are the key. Moreover, this is going to be the first EXPO held in this region. It should be noted that the EXPO facilities were built only for six months in Milan, and they are built in Astana for the futurev use as well. We are building a new city," the president of the International Exhibition Bureau told.

The organizers of the exhibition in Kazakhstan received a positive assessment of the work they do upon the results of the recent inspection. V. Loscertales praised the progress in construction which is going ahead of schedule. He also told that there were no doubts about the success of the exhibition.

"We have a very positive impression from what I saw in Astana. The preparation for the EXPO is going well in Astana and ahead of schedule," he added.