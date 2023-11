ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ticket sales for Cirque du Soleil started on April 24, EXPO's director of commercialization department Daulet Yerkimbaev told Kazinform correspondent.



Tickets can be bought on the EXPO's website and at the ticket offices. The cost of tickets is currently from 4 to 6 thousand tenge.

According to Mr. Yerkimbaev, ticket prices start at 4,000 and go up to 6,000, which is unprecedentedly low.