EXPO participants to start working in their pavilions in late 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana will start working on arranging their pavilions in late 2016.

"It is a very important and responsible moment for us because the EXPO-2017 is the largest international project for us in our history. We are ready to implement this project. As of today, we do not have any doubts about the pace of the construction in general or the process of preparation for the even in particular. We plan to give pavilions to international participants for their arrangement and further required work," Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Erbol Shormanov told at the CCS press conference.

According to him, 90 world countries and 15 international organizations have presently confirmed their participation. 70 commissioners from those countries have been appointed and 50 agreements signed.