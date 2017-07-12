EXPO-themed graffiti to appear across Kazakhstan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A Karaganda-based energy company Karagandy Zharyk has announced a nationwide graffiti contest Summer Energy 2017 dedicated to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform reports.

According to its press service, the company suggested talented Kazakhstanis painting transformer substations with EXPO-themed graffiti as part of the contest.



The contest will officially kick off on August 1 and run for a month. This will be the seventh year the company announces the contest.



Over these years Kazakhstani artists have decorated over 200 transformer substations with graffiti images of Kazakhstani boxers Gennady Golovkin and Serik Sapiyev, cosmonauts Tokhtar Aubakirov and Yuri Gagarin.



The organizers promise that some exciting prices will be up for grabs.



