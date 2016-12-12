EXPO tickets go on sale across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets to EXPO 2017 went on sale in Astana city on Monday six months ahead of the event itself, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017".

According to the press service, the ticket sales officially started at the Keruen Shopping Center, the Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall in Astana and MEGA Park and MEGA Center Almaty shopping centers in Almaty. From now on those willing to attend the upcoming grandiose event in the Kazakh capital can buy the tickets offline.



Fixed-date tickets prices will vary from 4,000-6,000 tenge depending on the day of week. Open-date tickets will cost a bit more.



Students, schoolchildren and mothers of large families will get 50% discount, whereas war veterans, little children, orphans and disabled people will be allowed to attend for free.



Tickets are available for purchase at Kazpochta branches and Marwin/Meloman stores in all regions of Kazakhstan as well as official EXPO ticket offices in the cities of Astana and Almaty.



Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov were the first to get their EXPO tickets.



"I bought 10 tickets for all members of my family. I think we will attend the EXPO event in June-July when the kids will have school holidays in Europe. Our team - AstanaTeam [Pro Team Astana] is the ambassador of the EXPO event. Of course, we will attend," Vinokurov said.