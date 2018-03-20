EXPO to be main venue of Nauryz celebrations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Company Astana EXPO-2017 jointly with akimat of the city of Astana have prepared an eventful entertainment program, Kazinform refers to the press service of the national company.

On March 21 at 13:00 and March 22 at 10:00 there will be opened an ethnic auyl, where the visitors have a chance to participate in the national sports competitions, try traditional food, visit museums of Kazakh culture and an exhibition of ancient Kazakh greyhounds.

The tourist facilities of EXPO will be open till late hours. For instance the skating rink EXPO will be available till 23:00.



