Export and domestic market should help Kazakhstan to face new challenges

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to boost development of the external and internal markets of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The same time we should take into account new challenges facing the industry and the national economy, like trade wars, sanctions between the economic powers. Trade regime restrictions persist to the disadvantage of the WTO principles. The protectionist policy sets to strengthen further,» Tokayev told the Altyn Sapa solemn awarding ceremony.

As the President mentioned, brisk export growth and internal trade development are called to help the country.

«Under such conditions for the realization of the country’s economic potential, development of the country’s business international competitiveness becomes crucial. Further export encouragement and domestic market development should become the key element in the industrial policy,» the President added.