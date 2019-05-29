Export by Belarusian Bellesbumprom to Kazakhstan up 8.2% in Q1

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Companies affiliated with Bellesbumprom exported $5.5 million worth of goods to Kazakhstan in Q1 2019, which was up by 8.2% year-on-year, Ruzhena Novitskaya, spokesperson for the Belarusian timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry concern Bellesbumprom, told BelTA.

Belarus' major exports to Kazakhstan were furniture ($2.6 million) and wood particle boards ($1.5 million). Other export items included fiberboards, paper, cardboard, wallpaper, plywood, sawn timber, matches, wooden windows, doors and other products.



"For Bellesbumprom, Kazakhstan is the third largest sale market among the former Soviet Union republics, after Russia and Ukraine. Belarusian furniture and cabinet furniture made of solid wood are especially popular in that market. Demand is growing for Belarusian wallpaper. Its export surged by 13.5% in Q1. Matches is another popular export item. In Q1 the product showed a 57.7% growth year-on-year to a total of $376,500," Ruzhena Novitskaya said.



In 2018 the export of Bellesbumprom companies to Kazakhstan totaled $23.1 million. "We expect a robust export growth this year given the strengthening trade and economic cooperation with partners from Kazakhstan," Ruzhena Novitskaya said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.