EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:38, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Export duties will be tied to oil price – PM Massimov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Government will support the oil and gas sector, thus, export duties will be tied to the price of oil, said Prime Minister Karim Massimov at a press conference in CCS.

    "This issue has been raised repeatedly by companies and governor of Mangystau region. We have discussed this issue in the Cabinet. The final decision will be made in September," said Karim Massimov. According to the Prime Minister, oil and gas companies need to work on production costs and increase labor productivity.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government New Economic Policy 2015 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!