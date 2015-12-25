Export of Aral Sea fish grew 3.6 times - Governor of Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The export of the Aral Sea fish grew 3.6 times, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev told at the CCS media briefing.

"The fish crop in the Aral Sea increased 20 times. We have eight fish factories now, but before we had just three ones. We supply pike perch to Brussels and created 400 jobs," K. Kusherbayev informed.

In whole, the volume of fish processing in Aral Sea region makes 11 thousand tons now.

"The export of the fish of the Aral Sea increased 3.6 times, and we also restored 22 species of fish," he added.