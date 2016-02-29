Export of Kazakhstani meat to EEU increases dramatically since 2010

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Export of Kazakhstani meat to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has increased fivefold over the past six years.

"Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the EEU member countries is more diversified in its structure. Kazakhstan mostly exports meat products. For instance, export of Kazakhstani meat has increased nearly fivefold since 2010. Export of butter has increased from $500,000 up to $17 million, export of eggs - from $1 million up to $3.1 million," director of the international economic integration department of the National Economy Ministry Yernar Bakenov said at a briefing in Astana on Monday.

In his words, export of furniture made in Kazakhstan to the EEU member states has grown dramatically as well.

It is worth mentioning that the EEU has an integrated single market of 183 million people and a GDP of over $4 trillion.