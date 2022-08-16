Exports of processed goods grew by 33% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov reported on the country’s economic indicators for the past six months of 2022, Kazinform reports.

«The best economic results were recorded in the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. Ulytau, Abai, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions reported a decrease in economic numbers,» he told the Government meeting.

He added the country’s foreign trade also grew. The sales increased by 39.4% in January -June this year to reach KZT 63.7 bln. Exports rose by 56% to hit USD 42.2 bln, and exports of processed goods grew by 33.5% to stand at USD 12 bln. Imports made USD 21.5 bln, trade balance totaled USD 20.8 bln.

As earlier reported, construction, information and communications, trade, transportation and warehousing, processing industry, agriculture, and mining industries reported growth.

Investments into public administration and social welfare surged by 99.2%, by 75% in education, and 26% in trade and healthcare, etc.