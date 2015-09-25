EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:45, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Exposition devoted to Mustafa Shokay&#39;s life opened in Astana (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Archives of the Republic of Kazakhstan has organized an exposition on "Mustafa Shokay: Alash Arysy" dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the famous Kazakh state and public activist, philosopher and scholar Mustafa Shokay.

    Prominent government officials and public figures, parliament deputies, representatives of government-run organizations and structures, scholars, historians and archivists were invited to the opening of the event. Humanist-philosopher, democrat, scholar and enlightener Mustafa Shokay widely covered the problems of history and culture of the Central Asian and Kazakhstan nations. Being fluent in English, French, German, Turkish and Arabic, he devoted all his life to the fight for truth and protection of honor of the people of Central Asia and Kazakhstan. The exposition offers original texts and copies of the archival documents devoted to the activity of Mustafa Shokay which were found in archives, libraries and research centres of Armenia, Hungary, Egypt, Iran, China, Poland, Russia, U.S., Turkey, Uzbekistan, France and National Archives. The exposition will last till the end of September.

