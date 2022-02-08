Extended session of Government chaired by President Tokayev starts in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the extended session are members of the Cabinet of ministers, akims (governors) of regions and akims (mayors) of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, as well as heads of government bodies.

The Government is expected to focus on the final report on socioeconomic development of the country in 20221 as well as on the plan of actions for 2022.

It bears to remind that earlier this year the Head of State instructed the Government to map out and adopt the plan of prompt actions in order to stabilize the socioeconomic situation in Kazakhstan.

The Government approved the plan of prompt actions on 18 January 2022. It consists of 51 events aimed at restoring public order and security, social and other infrastructure, resolving social issues, supporting the population and entrepreneurs, as well as focusing on organizational and financial issues.