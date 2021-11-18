Extended session of Kazakh MFA with participation of President Tokayev starts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali announced that the session will focus on the priority tasks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in present-day conditions as well as the topical issues of international relations.

Participants are also expected to touch upon the results of the ministry’s work and plans for the upcoming period.