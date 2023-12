NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party is scheduled to take place next week, Kazinform reports.

First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek tweeted that the extended session of the party will convene on November 23. Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has already signed the corresponding decree.