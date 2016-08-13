Extension of moratorium is the victory of people of Kazakhstan - Babamuratov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The extension of the moratorium on land lease is the victory of the people of Kazakhstan, says member of the Land Reform Commission Dauren Babamuratov.

"Given the circumstances, this is the best decision. This is the victory of the people and the country. Over the last three months we've heard opinions of the both sides. One thing is obvious. More time is needed. That is why I support the extension of the moratorium," Mr. Babamuratov said at the session of the commission at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on Saturday.



He also suggested forming a special commission that will control the implementation of the decisions made during the discussions with the public.

"We've accumulated a lot of constructive proposals over the past three months. Right after the announcement of the moratorium the commission will end its work. But we need a body or a commission to control the implementation of the adopted decisions," he concluded.