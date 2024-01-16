External trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2023 amounts to USD 13.9 bln

The volume of Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods in January-November 2023 amounted to USD 13.9 billion and increased by 29% compared to January-November 2022, Chairman of the National Statistics Committee Baktybek Kudaibergenov said at a briefing in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

According to him, export supplies increased by 36.7%, and import receipts by 27.2%.

“The volume of mutual trade with the EAEU member states amounted to USD 3.9 billion and decreased by 11% compared to January-November 2022. The largest share of the republic’s mutual trade during this period fell on Russia - 65.9% and Kazakhstan - 31.7%,” Kudaibergenov informed.

He noted that the volume of foreign trade with third countries (outside the EAEU) in January-November 2023 amounted to USD 10 billion and increased 1.6 times compared to January-November 2022.