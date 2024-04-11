External trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2024 amounts to $2.2 bln

The volume of Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods in January-February 2024 amounted to 2.2 billion US dollars, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Zainidin Zhumaliev told at a briefing, Kabar reports.

He said that the figure increased by 28.3% compared to January-February 2023, while export supplies increased by 18.4%, and import receipts by 30%.

The volume of mutual trade with the EAEU member states amounted to 482.7 million US dollars and decreased by 17.9% compared to January-February 2023.

The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period fell on Russia - 69.4% and Kazakhstan - 28.2%.