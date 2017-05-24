Extra armed police deployed across London following Manchester bomb outrage

LONDON. KAZINFORM More armed police patrols have been deployed across London in an effort to keep the capital city safe following the Manchester bombing, police said Tuesday, according to Xinhua .

Security experts are also reviewing all security plans for upcoming events across London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The review will include smaller events which may not have had a police presence. There will also be an increase of armed and unarmed officers on highly visible reassurance patrols around key locations and crowded places, said the Met.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Following the horrific terrorist attack in Manchester last night, in which 22 people were killed and tens of others injured, the Metropolitan Police has increased the number of officers on duty across the capital.

