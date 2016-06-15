Extraction of metallic ore to grow by 5% in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a result of 2016, the extraction of metallic ore will grow by 5% in Kazakhstan, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev informed at the 7th International Congress "Astana Mining & Metallurgy".

The minister informed that as a result of 2015 the extraction of metallic ore in Kazakhstan reduced by 2%, mainly because of the reduction of the iron ore production. According to A. Issekeshev, the reduction is explained by the stoppage of deliveries to China and significant reduction of deliveries to Russia.

However, the volume of production in metallurgy industry grew by more than 14% in 2015. It, in turn, is explained by implementation of more than 60% of the projects of the first five-year stage of the industrialization program and a transition to the flowing exchange rates.

"The Government adopted a support plan for the industry sector, and it worked. We expect a minimum 2% growth in metallurgy and 5% growth in terms of metallic ore extraction in 2016," he said.