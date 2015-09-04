EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:53, 04 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Extradition of A.Turlybay not to be immediate - Kazakhstan Ambassador to China

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The extradition of Kazakhstani resident Akzharkyn Turlybay, sentenced for life imprisonment in China, will require certain time. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said it at a press conference in Beijing today.

    "Immediate extradition is impossible, unfortunately. We will continue assisting Akzharkyn. Currently, we are waiting for the review of the court's decision. After then we will work together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Justice of China," the Ambassador said.

    The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling drugs. The girl was in China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced for life imprisonment. Kazakhstan and China exchanged the instruments of ratification on the Kazakhstan- China Agreement on Extradition of Convicts dated 22 Feb 2011 during Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing from August 31 through September 3, 2015

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Law and justice News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!