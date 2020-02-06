EN
    Extraordinary meeting of Turkic Council member states opens in Baku on Feb. 6

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - An extraordinary meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) opens in Baku today on Feb. 6, Trend reports.

    The ministers of foreign affairs of the states are already in Baku.

    The meeting of foreign ministers of the CCTS was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The seventh meeting of the council was held on October 15-16, 2019.

    CCTS is an international organization, uniting Turkic states. The council was created on October 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.


