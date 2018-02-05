15:37, 05 February 2018 | GMT +6
Extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Feb. 5 announcing the extraordinary presidential election, Kazinform has learned from Trend.
Under the order, the extraordinary presidential election will be held on April 11, 2018.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has been instructed to ensure the holding of the presidential election in accordance with the country's Electoral Code.